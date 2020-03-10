Sugar Land hospital offers new medical procedure

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is now treating carotid artery disease with a new procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR).

It is the first Houston-area hospital to offer the procedure, according to a news release from Houston Methodist.

Doctors say the procedure offers a unique avenue, because blood flow is temporarily reversed during the procedure so that any small bits of plaque that may break off are diverted away from the brain, preventing a stroke from happening. A stent is then placed inside the artery to stabilize the plaque in attempts to reduce chances of a future stroke, the hospital said.

If left untreated, carotid artery disease can often lead to stroke and is estimated to be the source of stroke in up to a third of cases, according to the hospital. Previously, the hospital said the primary course of action to treat carotid artery disease involved a surgical procedure called carotid endarterectomy (CEA). CEA removes plaque from inside the carotid artery to restore normal blood flow to the brain, but leaves a visible scar the length of the neck from the incision and carries risks of surgical complications.

“TCAR is an important new option in the fight against stroke, and it is particularly suited for the large portion of patients we see who are at higher risk of complications from carotid surgery due to age, anatomy, or other medical conditions,” Dr. Charlie Cheng, a board-certified vascular surgeon with Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates at Sugar Land, said in a news release.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Cheng or another physician at Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates at Sugar Land, call 281-276-8434.