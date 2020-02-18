Sugar Land hosting public meeting for hazard mitigation plan

The public is invited to attend a risk assessment workshop for an update to the city of Sugar Land’s hazard mitigation plan from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 in the Cane Room at Sugar Land City Hall, located at 2700 Town Center Blvd. North.

According to the city, the goal of the plan is to minimize or eliminate long-term risks to human life and property from known hazards by identifying and implementing cost-effective mitigation actions. The assessment will guide activities proposed in the hazard mitigation plan.

“This project identifies hazards and their occurrence within our area; compares risks of exposure to an established inventory of assets; and provides an estimate of potential human and economic losses based on the vulnerability of people, buildings and infrastructure,” Sugar Land Assistant Fire Chief Pat Hughes said in a statement. “It’s our goal to ensure Sugar Land remains safer than ever before.”

Those unable to attend the workshop may watch the meeting on Channel 16 if they live in Sugar Land and subscribe to Comcast. The meeting will also be livestreamed to the city’s website at sugarlandtx.gov and reposted at sugarlandtx.gov/HMP after the meeting.

For more information, visit sugarlandtx.gov/HMP. Residents can also email comments and questions about the plan to Chrissie.Angeletti@tetratech.com.