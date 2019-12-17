Sugar Land investigating city payment breach

The city of Sugar Land recently learned that Click2Gov, the system it uses for online payments, has been compromised.

The city said its ongoing investigation of the matter includes all payment options. City officials are working with Click2Gov’s parent company, Central Square, on the investigation into the breach.

“We continue to work with local and federal authorities, as well as forensic specialists, and will notify any customers who were impacted after the investigation has been completed,” Assistant City Manager Chris Steubing said in a statement released by the city. “So far, we know that customers who used recurring credit card payments are not impacted unless they entered new credit card information. Those customers who paid by phone or in person are not at risk.”

The city also advised that customers who previously used the site’s “One-Time Payment” method should closely monitor credit activity. According to the city, officials are already in the process of initiating a new payment system in 2020, and more details will be shared as the schedule is confirmed.

“It is our goal to ensure the safety and integrity of online transactions and implement new strategies to address anything uncovered in this investigation,” Steubing said.

Payments to the city may also be made by phone at 281-275-2750, in person at 2700 Town Center Blvd. North or by mail to P.O. Box 5029, Sugar Land, TX 77487.