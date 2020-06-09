Sugar Land Legacy Foundation gives PPE to area small businesses

Last week, the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation (SLLF) distributed care packages containing personal protective equipment to local small businesses as part of its “Safe and Well” campaign.

SLLF began the drive in April, asking for monetary and product donations for first responders, but later expanded it to include small businesses, according to a news release from SLLF.

In all, 68 businesses ranging from food establishments to day care centers to residential service providers received packages of hand sanitizer, thermometers, gloves and masks to guard against the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to reopen.

Under the most recent executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, retail shops, restaurants and movie theaters can operate at 50 percent capacity, while bars, gyms, nail salons and others can also open in limited capacities.

The Legacy Foundation is still accepting applications from Sugar Land businesses with less than 50 employees.

Qualified businesses may complete a request form at sugarlandlegacy.org/personal-protection-supplies.