Sugar Land man arrested for stealing RayBan sunglasses valued at $1,000

Sugar Land police recently arrested a 45-year-old Sugar Land man for stealing RayBan sunglasses totaling $1,000.

A Fort Bend County Crimestoppers tip led to the identification of Santos Ruben Pena after surveillance video from Lenscrafters, 16535 N Southwest Freeway, was shared with local news stations and social media.

An employee saw Pena remove Ray-Ban sunglasses from a display on Sept. 16 and place them in his pocket. When confronted, he returned three pair and left the store. Employees quickly realized five pair were still missing and called police.

A review of the store’s surveillance video showed Pena enter the store at 2 p.m., approach a counter-top display and take the sunglasses. He was charged with theft and is currently in the Fort Bend County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

The surveillance video is posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/theft184999.