Sugar Land man charged in area shooting

Police have arrested a man suspected of being involved in a weekend shooting in Sugar Land that put another man in the hospital.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Lewis Carothers of Sugar Land has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

According to FBCSO, deputies responded to the 13500 block of Schumann Trail in Sugar Land around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in response to multiple calls about shots being fired in the area. FBCSO said two men, including Carothers, got into an argument outside of a home in the area when one of the men allegedly shot the other.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim had been shot several timed, according to the FBCSO. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.