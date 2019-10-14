Sugar Land man convicted for sexual assault of child

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office said 40-year-old Radwan Balbisi of Sugar Land has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault of a child. He will be eligible for parole in 2033, after he has served half of his sentence.

According to Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorneys Craig Priesmeyer and Terese Buess, Balbisi engaged in multiple acts of sexual contact with his victim in 2017, creating situations to be alone with the child. After the child reported the abuse, Detective Nathaniel Key took lead on the investigation.

While on bond awaiting his trial in 2017, Balbisi cut off his satellite ankle monitor and fled the United States, prosecutors said. He was apprehended in Mexico City days later.