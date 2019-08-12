Sugar Land man sentenced for child sexual abuse

Martin Williamson could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, the 56-year-old Sugar Land man was convicted Aug. 6 and sentenced to 31 years in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Williamson also pled guilty to possession of child pornography with intent to promote, which carried an additional 15-year sentence. He will not be eligible for parole, according to the district attorney’s office.

“I commend the many detectives who responded and secured critical evidence in this case,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said in a news release. “We are so fortunate to have Child Advocates of Fort Bend to provide forensic interviews of children, therapy for them and other services to children in our community.”

Prosecutors Melissa Munoz, Claire Andresen and Craig Priesmeyer said an undercover officer in Australia first made contact with Williamson online in 2016, when Williamson provided the officer with homemade child pornography.

The Houston Metro Area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force – including investigators with the Department of Homeland Security, the Sugar Land Police Department and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office – located and rescued the child in the images, who was younger than 14.

“This case exemplifies the importance of our local Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” Andresen said. “Without their hard work, this defendant would have continued to abuse this child not only for his own sexual desires, but for the gratification of sex offenders worldwide.”

The district attorney’s office said investigators also located thousands of images of child pornography on digital devices belonging to Williamson. Munoz also commended the child for her courage.

“No child deserves to be abused and objectified in this manner. Since this defendant is not eligible for parole, he will never again have the opportunity to abuse another child,” she said. “It is never easy to come forward about abuse, and she has shown strength and courage throughout this entire process.”