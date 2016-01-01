Sugar Land mostly unscathed by storm

The Brazos River crested this morning at a record height. The river is well above flood stage; however, Sugar Land’s levee system is protecting residents from river flooding.

Sugar Land’s emergency operations center remains active around the clock to monitor river conditions and provide resources necessary to return the City to normal operations. City staff having been focused 24/7 on the emergency operations and response in Sugar Land for nearly a week.

Most streets are now passable and the majority of Sugar Land businesses have reopened. Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert modified the evacuation order for the portion Fort Bend County LID 1 north of State Highway 6 to a voluntary evacuation order. The portion of LID 1 south of Highway 6 remains under a mandatory evacuation order. A map of LID 1 with subdivision names is posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/harvey.

Flooded homes caused by Hurricane Harvey have been reported in the areas of Settlers Park, Colony Park and Chimney Stone. Areas along Commonwealth and Palm Royale have also been affected. Damage assessments continue. An online reporting tool has been posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/HarveyReport for residents and businesses to report whether or not they experienced any water in their homes or businesses. This data will be very important for us in future planning efforts.

Most city offices are open. The animal shelter and many parks are closed. Republic Services will provide regular residential solid waste service Friday ­– including garbage, recycling and green waste – in areas that are accessible. Check www.sugarlandtx.gov/313/Solid-Waste-Recycling for regular schedules.

Garbage and recycling will be cart contents only. Regular bulky waste service has been suspended until further notice. It is the City’s plan to provide special bulk waste service on Mondays for residents who experienced structural flooding. More information will be provided later. Republic Services is determining if they will able to run routes on Saturday; this would include service to the previously impassable areas and mandatory evacuation areas if it’s possible.

The Sugar Land Police Department has increased visibility in neighborhoods and businesses due to curfew orders issued in surrounding cities and Fort Bend County non-incorporated areas. Based on calls for service, our increased police presence and the limited impact of Hurricane Harvey in Sugar Land, there’s no need for a curfew at this time.

The City’s water/wastewater plants and lift stations have been and still are working normally. The City’s water remained safe throughout Harvey, and there’s no need to conserve water. Public Works crews worked throughout the storm to ensure the safety of city infrastructure and the continuous delivery of essential city services.

The City continues to receive questions regarding the possible closure of U.S. Highway 59 in Sugar Land. This rumor is false. There are no plans to close the freeway in Sugar Land.

Continue to monitor official city communication channels for the latest up-to-date and authentic information, including www.sugarlandtx.gov/harvey.