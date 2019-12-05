Sugar Land murder suspect located in Nevada

Sugar Land police have located the man they believe is responsible for the August shooting death of a clerk at an area convenience store.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, detectives located 24-year-old Treveon James Young of Houston, who is wanted for the murder of 63-year-old Hamid Lakhani of Sugar Land on Aug. 31.

Police say Young was recently located at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, under an assumed name after detectives received a Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers tip. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested Young Nov. 25 and charged him with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand theft auto.

Young will be extradited back to Fort Bend County to face a murder trial.

On the night of the incident, officers responded to WB Food Mart at 13003 West Bellfort St. around 8:30 p.m. after customers reported the store clerk, later identified as Lakhani, lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound. He was treated and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the SLPD.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined that Lakhani was shot by one of three men who entered the store to commit a robbery, a suspect they later identified as Young.