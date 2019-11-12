Sugar Land museum bringing new edge to education

Anyone expecting a humdrum museum experience won’t find any such thing at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land.

Instead, they’ll find new-and-improved exhibits brimming with information overloads.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Sugar Land campus opened its newest display, the Hall of Technology, last Friday on the first floor of the museum. Born out of a 2016 brainstorming session, HMNS Sugar Land Director and Chief Development Officer Adrienne Barker said the museum was desperately searching for ways to modernize the trips for residents after nearly a decade of offering the same old museum experience.

“When you open a museum you have permanent halls, but you can’t leave it that way forever and expect people to keep coming back year after year and be excited by seeing the same old thing,” she said. “We knew it was time to freshen up and bring in some new ideas.”

Three years later, and on the coattails of its 10th anniversary celebration in October, that dream has come to fruition. At its core, Barker said the new-and-improved wing seeks to give visitors a glimpse into a new world at HMNS Sugar Land through four distinct yet connected areas of science: chemistry, energy, geology and salt.

Throughout the room, interactive exhibits will provide basic introductions and education on each topic, along with its relevance to today’s world and practical applications in everyday life. Visitors will be able to test their knowledge of each field while simultaneously digging deeper into what they knew and what they thought they knew.

According to Barker, that’s the whole point.

“As a museum, we want people to come in and see things and be intrigued to learn more about them,” she said. “Maybe we don’t have every single thing, but we’re hoping kids come in here and see something that makes them go, ‘Wow, I should dive deeper into this.’”

On one side, life sciences has been replaced with a chemistry wing – including an interactive periodic table of elements and hands-on activities where kids can design atomic elements with their own two hands – as well as interactive demonstrations of various types of energy seen in the world.

“(Chemistry) is a huge building block for all sciences and everything that we’re a part of,” Barker said. “Kids don’t usually get exposure to chemistry until high school, so we liked the idea of introducing basic chemistry concepts. Not many others places, even museums, have chemistry exhibits.”

Some of the benefits were already evident Friday morning as Sugar Land residents Kelly and Scott Furgiuele made their way through the museum, their 2-year-old son Finn close behind. Scott and Finn even took a few minutes to design the atomic structures of oxygen and other elements before making their way to the rest of the exhibits.

“This is just an amazing upgrade. I’m thrilled, because it’s much more interactive, and (Finn) is so excited to see all the new activities,” Kelly Furgiuele said. “This is much more fun for all the little ones out here in Sugar Land.”

Across the room, the earth sciences wing has given way to educational exhibits on geology as well as salt (sodium) and its uses – the unifying element behind all four exhibits. Barker said the idea was a natural fit for the museum given its location, with a salt dome barely one mile from the museum in the Avalon neighborhoods. She said the original Stephen F. Austin settlement in Fort Bend County was near a salt dome at Blue Ridge, just east of the Fort Bend County Toll Road close to McHard Road. There is also a working salt mine northwest of Sugar Land near Hockley.

Part of the exhibit will be learning about how salt dunes are formed and their uses, such as their small role in the creation of cell phones.

“A lot of people don’t think about salt even though it’s a basic component of everything around us,” Barker said. “It’s a behind-the-scenes entity, and we wanted to bring it to light and share it as a new thing to discover and explore.”

In the end, whether it occurs now or a few years down the road, Barker said the museum believes in planting a seed for young residents as opposed to shoving the knowledge down their throats. She said the museum believes the seed can spark something much greater – the desire to explore.

“We’re really hoping people will come in and see something that sparks interest and gives relevance to things that they’ll see later. Or maybe it’s just entertaining and fun to see something they didn’t know,” she said. “We don’t expect everyone to be hugely educated on every single thing there is to know, but we hope to spark that interest.”