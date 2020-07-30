Sugar Land museum reopening Friday

The Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land will reopen to the public Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with extra precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the museum.

Those entering the museum will be required to wear masks. Several interactive exhibits will remain closed for public health reasons, according to the museum.

Among its typical attractions covering technology, geology and paleontology, the museum said its reopening will be accompanied by a new special exhibit called “Robot Zoo,” which mechanizes ordinary animals into huge robotic creatures. Animated robots will include a chameleon, platypus and a house fly with a 10-foot wingspan.

Residents are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance of their visit, at store.hmns.org/DateSelection.aspx?item=1065, in order to create possible “touch-free” or “low-touch” entry to the museum.

For more information on the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land, visit hmns.org/sugarland or call 281-313-2277.