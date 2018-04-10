Sugar Land names bridge after Annette Williamson Wise

Sugar Land City Council recently approved a resolution that names the Main Street bridge to honor a long-time Sugar Land artist who helped preserve and document the city’s rich history.

Now known as Annette Williamson Wise Bridge, the memorial initiative was launched by area residents who organized a petition drive that resulted in more than 200 signatures.

Wise led an effort to paint murals on the bridge for Sugar Land’s celebrations of the Texas sesquicentennial in 1986. The murals depict imagery that celebrates the city’s history. Wise later organized community maintenance projects to ensure motorists and pedestrians would enjoy the public art for many years to come.

Prior to her death, she was actively involved in the community through a number of philanthropic efforts and service projects. Signage commemorating Wise will be installed near the bridge in the near future.