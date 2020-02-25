Sugar Land packaging company expands facility

An area packaging company is looking to create more jobs while continuing to serve customers with a recent expansion.

Accredo Packaging, a supplier of packaging solutions for the pre-packaged food and consumer products markets, has completed a $50 million expansion of its Sugar Land campus, providing an additional 200,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space.

The new space by the Houston-based design and build firm KDW is Accredo’s third expansion since opening its facility in 2009 at 12682 Cardinal Meadow Dr.

Director of Marketing Mandy Craig said Accredo’s recent growth is largely driven by consumers’ desire for more sustainable packaging solutions, driving conversion to flexible packaging from other formats, such as metal, glass and rigid plastic containers. The company said the expansion will add more than 100 new jobs by the end of 2021.

“Accredo is well-positioned to assist large (consumer packaged goods) companies in meeting their sustainability goals, offering recyclable, compostable, and bio-based packaging solutions,” Craig said in an email. “… We plan to continue to support the great people of Sugar Land and the surrounding communities through job creation, robust growth, and a continued core focus on sustainability.”

Accredo’s packaging solutions can be found in many retail grocers offering a range of products from snack foods and confectionery items to frozen foods and pet treats with a focus on sustainability. The company also produces overwraps for paper towels and tissue as well as shrink bundle film for water and other bottled beverages.