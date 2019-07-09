Sugar Land police searching for theft suspects

Authorities are asking for help identifying two suspects they say used fraudulent credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of products in Fort Bend County.

Sugar Land police say mail stolen from at least four residential mailboxes in Sugar Land from February through April was used to order the cards, which have been used to purchase more than $20,000 worth of products from Sam’s Club stores in the region.

Police say surveillance video inside the stores identified two suspects, and cameras at one of the homes the suspects targeted in the Sugar Creek subdivision caught their gray or silver 2015-17 Nissan Rogue on tape. They say a man and a woman used the fraudulent cards to purchase a Sam’s Club membership and merchandise that included electronics, groceries and gift cards.

One suspect is described as a black male between 23 and 25 years old who is between 5-foot-8 and 5-10 and weighs 175-200 pounds. The other is identified as a black female between 25 and 35 who is between 5-7 and 5-10 and weighs 120-140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.