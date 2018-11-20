Sugar Land police seek motorcycle thief

Sugar Land police are looking for a man seen on video stealing a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth about $25,000.

The motorcycle was taken from a parking lot in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 16535 Southwest Freeway, on Oct. 27. The man who owns the motorcycle said he drove to the store with friends and parked his motorcycle at 7:15 p.m.

The key fob and keys required to start the motorcycle were in the man’s possession when he returned to the parking lot an hour later, but the motorcycle was gone. The motorcycle was a black 2014 Harley Davidson Street Glide with a personalized Dallas Cowboys license plate that reads HERSH.

A review of surveillance video showed a man enter the store at 7:21 p.m. (possibly with three other people), then leave seven minutes later, walk directly to the motorcycle, quickly start the bike and effortlessly drive away.

The thief is described as a heavyset white or Hispanic man, about 6-feet tall with facial hair and a tattoo on his right forearms. He was wearing a gray shirt, red shorts and black flip-flops, also known as saddles.

Surveillance video is posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/theft185801.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).