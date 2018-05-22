Sugar Land pool to open for summer, extensive renovations complete

The city of Sugar Land’s newly renovated municipal pool, located at 225 Seventh Street, will open to the public on May 26.

Recently completed work included the following items:

•Three layers of old plaster were replaced.

•A new cool deck coating was installed around the perimeter of the pool.

•Approximately 100 feet of deck drain was replaced.

•The tile and pool coping (the material installed just above the tile to finish the top edge of the pool) was cleaned.

•The sand in both pool filters was changed.

•New lounge chairs were added.

The pool opens to the public on May 26 for Memorial Day weekend and will be open weekends only until the full summer schedule starts on June 5. In 2017, the pool hosted an average of 90 swimmers per day during the summer. It will be open through Sept. 3.

“The City Park pool has a long history of providing a fun and safe place for families to cool off during our long hot summers,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Chesser. “After the last swim season, the pool was in need of some significant rehabilitation funding to ensure its safe operation. The community came out to express the importance of the pool as a valued recreational resource, and the Parks and Recreation Department is proud of the improvements to the pool. We are looking forward to the 2018 swim season!”

The pool is located in City Park, a 21-acre community level park located on the corner of Wood Street and 7th Street. The park also includes five lighted baseball fields, a lighted and covered skate park with bleachers, benches, bike racks, four lighted tennis courts, a playground, batting cages, grills, benches, picnic tables, restrooms and drinking fountains, a sand volleyball area, horseshoe pits, covered picnic shelter, concession stands and reservable meeting room.

The extensive renovations to the pool were completed in mid-April, ensuring the pool is available for the public and summer-league competitions.

“The newly redone pool has completely blown us away, and we could not be more excited to kick off our 2018 swim season,” said Sugar Land Sharks Vice President Brandon Lauss.

For more information about these facilities and the hours of operation, contact the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at 281-275-2900, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks or follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at facebook.com/SugarLandParks.