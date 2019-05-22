Sugar Land preps for Memorial Day event

The city of Sugar Land will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27, at Sugar Land Memorial Park at 15300 University Blvd. to commemorate service members who died in active military service.

The program theme is “Remembering our Heroes and The Sacrifice of Service Members.” Admission is free and open to the public.

Monday’s celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a patriotic concert featuring Lone Star Symphonic Band, followed by a formal tribute at 11 a.m. with words of remembrance by local dignitaries. A representative from the American Legion will also discuss the organization’s centennial celebration and mission.

The program will continue the community tradition of acknowledging the names of veterans engraved inside the walls of the Remembrance Tower at Sugar Land Memorial Park. Patriotic music tributes will be performed by guest vocalists, Houston Commemorative Air Force will perform a military flyover and there will be a 21-gun salute. The ceremony will close at noon with a traditional flag observance led by a local Boy Scout troop.

Attendees will be able to visit with a number of organizations serving veterans in Fort Bend County. Vendor exhibits will be on display along with the American Legion’s travelling exhibit, “The Greatest Legislation: An American Legion Centennial Salute to the GI Bill.” There will be a creative station for children’s crafts, and food concessions will be available for purchase.

Public parking and shuttle services will be available at University of Houston Sugar Land, 14000 University Blvd. Complimentary shuttle services will run continuously from 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents and follow the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation department on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SugarLandParks.