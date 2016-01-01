Sugar Land promotes May, Steubing to assistant city managers

Executive Director of Business and Governmental Affairs Jennifer May and City Engineer Chris Steubing, P.E., C.F.M, were recently promoted to assistant city managers.

The promotions were part of a city reorganization to address the loss of Assistant City Manager Mike Goodrum, who accepted the position of city manager in Coral Springs, Fla.

May’s management responsibilities now include parks and recreation, planning, intergovernmental relations, economic development (including tourism and cultural arts), human resources, finance and communications, while Steubing will oversee engineering, information technology, environmental and neighborhood services, permits and inspections and public works. First Assistant City Manager Steve Griffith will continue to manage fire, police, municipal court, public safety dispatch and aviation, and Assistant City Manager Jim Callaway is tasked with the extensive citywide planning process to prepare for annexation of Greatwood and New Territory on Dec. 12.

May has been with Sugar Land for 11 years. As executive director of business and governmental affairs, she was responsible for the oversight of economic development (including tourism and cultural arts), planning, communications and intergovernmental relations.

She previously served as director of economic development, providing leadership for the completion of agreements to secure the expansion of Sugar Land companies such as Nalco Champion, Applied Optoelectronics and Schlumberger, as well as the recruitment of companies such as First Data and the implementation of the lease and development agreements for the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. May’s Sugar Land career began in 2006 as a management assistant, a role in which she managed strategic planning and intergovernmental relations programs and served as the City’s liaison for a public-private partnership to transform a Central State Farm Prison building into the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land.

May holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Arkansas and a master of public administration from the University of Kansas with a focus on urban/city management. She is a member of the Texas City Management Association and International City/County Management Association, as well as a past-president of the Urban Management Professionals of South East Texas.

Steubing is a professional engineer with 20 years of city, county and private sector experience in the field of engineering and construction project management. He has served as Sugar Land’s city engineer since 2006, providing oversight of plat and plan reviews for new developments and construction of civil infrastructure improvements. He has also managed the development and implementation of the city’s capital improvement program, including planning, design and construction of all construction projects, and provided leadership for floodplain management and administration, thoroughfare planning and land acquisition.

He provided leadership and oversight for the design and construction of the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, the largest capital improvement project in the city’s history, and has provided leadership on projects to develop plans and programs to establish and strengthen relationships and protocols with the city’s drainage and transportation partners.

Prior to Sugar Land, Steubing spent the first 10 years of his career in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in leadership positions with Denton County, the cities of Decatur and Colleyville and Racetrac Petroleum.

He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University in 1996, earned a Texas engineering license in 2002 and completed the LBJ School of Public Affairs Public Executive Institute in April 2016. He is a member of the Texas Board of Professional Engineers, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Texas Society of Professional Engineers, the Texas Floodplain Management Association, the American Public Works Association and the Construction Managers Association of America.

He and his wife, Darla, have been married for more than 20 years and have three children.