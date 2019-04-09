Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Sugar Land recognizes Volunteers of the Year

by Leave a Comment

Serve Sugar Land Volunteers of the Year and their staff nominators include, from the left, (front row) Animal Services Manager Kathryn Ketchum, Michael Voegtline, Human Resources Department Specialist Paula Allen, Trudy Thompson, Recreation Coordinator Sandy Penman, Connie Guyton, Battalion Chief Javier Crespo, Ron Fawcett, Carmen Suarez, Damon Brownd, Becky Adams, Tony Manna, (middle row) Police Lt. Wayne Coleman, Director of Finance Jennifer Brown, Police Capt. Chris Thompson, Mayor Joe Zimmerman, (back row) Councilmember Amy Mitchell, Councilmember Himesh Gandhi, Councilmember Bridget Yeung, Assistant City Manager Jennifer May, Councilmember Carol McCutcheon, Councilmember Steve Porter, and Councilmember Jennifer Layne. Not pictured are Brenda Frye and Gabriel Rodriguez. (Submitted photo)

The city of Sugar Land recently named its 10 Volunteers of the Year.

“These individuals are part of a city program called Serve Sugar Land that contributed 27,853 hours of volunteer service to the city last year, equating to more than $687,690 in in-kind service donations,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Kayla Lauhoff.

Those recognized for volunteering in city departments during the past year included: Becky Adams, accounting; Damon Brownd, Community Assistance Support Team; Ron Fawcett, Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association; Brenda Frye, municipal court; Connie Guyton, T.E. Harman Center; Tony Manna, Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association; Gabriel Rodriguez, permits and inspections; Carmen Suarez, purchasing; Trudy Thompson, human resources; and Michael Voegtline, animal shelter.

Sugar Land’s Serve Sugar Land program has coordinated volunteer efforts in the city since 2007 as a way for the citizens of Sugar Land and surrounding neighborhoods to become involved in their city government.

Each year city departments select and nominate a volunteer who enhances the delivery of city services by sharing their skills and fosters an atmosphere of community.

“The success of our city would not be possible without the contributions of active, engaged citizens like the 10 we’re recognizing this year,” said Director of Public Affairs Cindy Dees. “We’re extremely fortunate that so many people in our community have a passion for service and freely partner with our champion workforce to ensure Sugar Land remains an exceptional place to live. Citizen engagement continues to be a top priority for our city, so we’ll continue to look for ways to ensure citizen participation, as well as opportunities to recognize their efforts. These investments of time and resources are part of what makes our community so special – it’s something we routinely refer to as ‘The Sugar Land Way.’”

To learn more about how to become a volunteer with the city of Sugar Land, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/volunteer or call 281-275-2329.

 

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *