Sugar Land requests regional artists for traffic box wrap designs

The city of Sugar Land and the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation are requesting proposals from regional artists to design wraps for 11 traffic boxes along Highway 90A, between U.S. Highway 59 and State Highway 6.

A public meeting to discuss the public art project and the application process is scheduled for March 28, at 6:30 p.m., at the Sugar Land Art Center and Gallery, 104 Industrial Boulevard, Suite Q.

Artists will be asked to submit designs based on specifications created by the city and SLCAF. The request for proposal is available at www.sugarlandtx.gov/PublicArtProgram.

The city will oversee the fabrication and installation of each wrap. Selected artists will be paid $500 for chosen designs. This opportunity is limited to Sugar Land-area and regional artists living or working within a 70-mile radius of Sugar Land. High school students, local artists, professional artists and designers are all encouraged to submit designs.

The project is a component of Sugar Land’s Public Art Plan, a document approved by City Council in November 2016. The plan outlines a vision and programmatic direction for public art in Sugar Land. Temporary public art projects are one of the categories of projects determined to be most meaningful to Sugar Land and a priority for the allocation of resources in the Public Art Plan. Funding for the FY18 Public Art Program comes from restricted revenue sources promoting economic development and tourism that cannot be used to support the general operations of the city funded by property taxes.

For more information, contact Cultural Arts Manager Lindsay Davis at ldavis@sugarlandtx.gov or 281-275-2969.