Sugar Land resident receives volunteerism honor

A local resident has been recognized for her dedication to bettering others’ quality of life.

The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston recently presented its annual Charity in Action Award to Sugar Land resident and volunteer Christiane Galvan at the organization’s annual meeting.

Galvan was honored for her work with the Catholic Charities’ Refugee Resettlement Program, which welcomes and assists newcomers to the United States as they begin life in a new culture, helping refugees and other government-approved new arrivals achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Part of Galvan’s job with the program included tutoring individuals in English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. She tutored one Burmese refugee for almost one year, preparing him for his citizenship test – which he passed – before attending his oath ceremony.

“Christiane is tireless, patient and encouraging with clients,” Cynthia N. Colbert, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, said in a news release. “All of the clients she meets are grateful for her time and assistance.”