Sugar Land resident wins national health mentorship award

An area citizen has been recognized for her dedication to helping younger students in her profession.

Sugar Land resident Louise McCullough, professor and chair of neurology at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), recently received the 2019 Landis Award for Outstanding Mentorship from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).

“I’m incredibly grateful to receive the Landis Award,” McCullough said. “…Advancing the careers of trainees is one of the things I’m most passionate about. It really is a lifetime award for mentorship and scholarship.”

One of her efforts is “Camp McCullough,” an annual summer camp she holds. It employs around 10 undergraduates per summer to spend time in McCullough’s lab developing projects and contributing to papers in an effort to be competitive for graduate or medical school – providing younger students with experience working in a lab and senior students the chance to practice their mentoring and training skills.

“Good mentors play a key role in inspiring and encouraging current and future scientists, but they don’t always receive the recognition they deserve,” NINDS Director Walter Koroshetz said.