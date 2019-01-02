Sugar Land Scout earns Eagle rank

Andrew Jeremy Sobrinho, a member of Boy Scout Troop 1631 in Sugar Land, received his Eagle Scout rank on Aug. 21.

Andrew, the son of Ansen and Alfred Sobrinho, joined the Scouting program as a Cub Scout in first grade and developed a liking for the program as it gave him the opportunity to do things that he would not do otherwise. When Andrew joined Troop 1631 as a Boy Scout, he was very excited and he wanted to achieve the Eagle Scout rank despite many of his fellow Cub Scouts leaving the Scouting program.

He is very goal oriented and began working on his Boy Scout rank advancements with great earnest to reach the Life Scout rank while he was in the seventh grade. Andrew has also taken the meaning of being a scout to heart and works hard to live according to the scout oath and scout promise always ready to help his friends and people in need. He has earned 31 merit badges to date.

After earning the Life rank, he wrestled for a little on the selection of his Eagle Scout project. He wanted to do something related to nature conservation because of his grandfather’s love for nature and he wanted to honor him. After Hurricane Harvey, he volunteered to help people in the community that were affected by the hurricane and he decided that it was even more urgent that his Eagle Scout project be of use to the community.

Andrew decided that he wanted to do something for the conservation of our great Texas gulf coast prairie systems. He met with the Amber Leung, president of the Coastal Prairie Texas Master Naturalists, to come up with a project. His project to build a monarch butterfly way-station at the Seabourne Nature Creek Park in Rosenberg will have a lot of beneficial impacts on the immediate surrounding by providing a habitat to the butterflies that are important pollinators and assist in prairie preservation. This would help maintain and sustain the monarch butterflies during their migration to Mexico from the northern parts of the United States and back.

Andrew is currently a sophomore student at Clements High School and he is earning very good grades despite carrying a load of Pre-AP courses and is looking forward to going to college to become an engineer.