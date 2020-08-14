Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Sugar Land seeking public comment on hazard mitigation plan

The City of Sugar Land will hold a virtual public workshop from noon-1 p.m. Aug. 21 to gather resident feedback on the city’s 2020 Hazard Mitigation Plan.

During the session, which can be accessed here on the day of the event, residents will be able to provide feedback on a plan “intended to minimize or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property” from known hazard spots around the city.

The plan must be updated every five years per guidelines from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to the city.

For more information, residents can contact Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Hughes at phughes@sugarlandtx.gov or 281-275-2860.

