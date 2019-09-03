Sugar Land seeks board volunteers

Sugar Land is looking for volunteers interested in serving as members on the Building Standards Commission, the Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Sugar Land 4B Corporation (SL4B).

Applications must be submitted electronically by Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. through the Serve Sugar Land website at volunteer.sugarlandtx.gov/.

The Building Standards Commission is comprised of members who have knowledge of the property maintenance codes and are qualified by experience and training to decide matters related to building construction and property maintenance.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment hears and decides appeals on administrative decisions on the interpretation and application of the city’s zoning ordinance and requests for special exceptions and variances from the city’s zoning ordinance.

The Sugar Land 4B Corporation is a special economic development corporation with the purpose of promoting, assisting and enhancing economic development activities and quality of life opportunities within Sugar Land.

