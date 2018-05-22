Sugar Land selects Volunteer of the Year

The city of Sugar Land recently named Annette Shinsky-Hollis as the 2017 Volunteer of the Year.

Shinsky-Hollis, who serves as the president of the Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association (CFAAA), coordinates the Firefighter of the Year program and assists in administering an annual college scholarship program for children of firefighters.

Under her leadership, CFAAA volunteers provide dinner to employees working at fire stations and the public safety dispatch center during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Sugar Land’s Serve Sugar Land program has coordinated volunteer efforts in the city since 2007 as a way for the citizens of Sugar Land and surrounding neighborhoods to become involved in their city government.

In 2017, Serve Sugar Land contributed 27,115 hours of volunteer service to the city, equating to over $654,556 in in-kind service donations.

Each year, city departments are asked to select and nominate a volunteer who enhances the delivery of city services by sharing their skills, positive outlook and fostering an atmosphere of community.

The employee of the year was selected by the city’s executive team from a list of the following 10 people who were selected by departments as their volunteers of the year.

•Becky Adams, Accounting

•Jack Bich, T.E. Harman Center

•Patrick Bourque, Permits and Inspections

•Brenda Frye, Municipal Court

•Cheryl Harris, Animal Services

•Ellen Hickmon and Trudy Thompson, Human Resources

•Elizabeth Paul, Police Department

•Annette Shinsky-Hollis, Fire Department

•Dave Sullivan, Police Department Community Assistance Support Team

“The generous efforts of our volunteers enables the city to further expand, enhance and enrich the services it provides to the community in new and innovative ways,” said Director of Public Affairs Cindy Dees. “Volunteers are crucial to our success. While it’s impossible to measure the true extent of their service, I feel strongly that their contributions are invaluable to our city’s success. We are grateful for the efforts of our many volunteers who take the time to do their part to ensure that Sugar Land remains an exceptional place to live.”

To learn more about how to become a volunteer with the city of Sugar Land, visit volunteer.sugarlandtx.gov or call 281-275-2329.