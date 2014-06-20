Sugar Land Skeeters announce 2017 schedule

Skeeters open 2017 campaign at home on April 20

The Sugar Land Skeeters begin defense of their Atlantic League championship at home against the Bridgeport Bluefish on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

The baseball team recently announced their schedule for the 2017 regular season. The Skeeters begin their sixth season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB). The ALPB is celebrating its 20th anniversary season in 2017.

The Skeeters open their 2017 season at Constellation Field on April 20 against the Bluefish. The Skeeters will celebrate their 2016 championship season from April 20-26 with special promotions and events during the seven-game homestand versus the Bluefish. The Skeeters road schedule begins on Friday, April 28, when they travel to Lancaster and Southern Maryland (April 28-May 4).

Fans can plan on 11 weekend series at Constellation Field including two day/night doubleheaders on Saturday, May 20 against York Revolution and Tuesday, May 23 versus the Somerset Patriots.

The Skeeters play 70 home games during the season including Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, hosting the Lancaster Barnstormers and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a four-game series over Labor Day weekend (Sept. 1-4).

The 2017 schedule will once again feature fan favorite promotions including Friday Fireworks, Saturday post-game concerts, drink and food specials, promotional giveaways and much more. The promotional schedule along with game times for home and road games will be announced in early spring.

Fans interested in season tickets are encouraged to call 281-240-4487 or visit the club website at sugarlandskeeters.com.

The 140-game ALPB schedule is divided into two 70-game halves, with the first half ending on Sunday, July 2, and the regular season ending on Sunday, Sept. 17. The Skeeters conclude their regular season schedule against the Long Island Ducks on Sept. 17 at Constellation Field. The Skeeters defeated the Ducks to win the 2016 Atlantic League Championship. Both 2017 Division Championship Series matchups will take place the week of Sept. 18 with the Atlantic League Championship Series occurring during the week of Sept. 25.

The 20th annual Atlantic League All-Star game will be hosted by the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday, July 12, at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.