Sugar Land Sound Chorus celebrates 40 years of singing harmony locally

Sugar Land Sound Chorus, part of the singing organization Sweet Adelines International, celebrated its 40th birthday recently.

Current and past members, and even some original charter members, got together to celebrate the milestone in great style. There were some wonderfully creative costumes representing the theme of “Spirits of Chorus past.”

There was also a display of memorabilia and a timeline through the chorus life. Oh how fashions and Chorus look have changed. Sugar Land Sound has gone through a lot of name changes in the past 40 years. Starting out as Brazosport Chorus, a prospective chorus in 1976 and chartering in 1978. Chorus Director Holly Ritter’s mother, Char Cummings, now deceased but a 50 year Sweet Adelines member, was chorus director from 1985-2006. In 1987 Cummings moved the chorus to Angleton and the name was changed to Cradle of Texas.

In 2006, Cumming’s daughter took over as director, and moved the chorus from Angleton to Sugar Land. Last year the group changed its name again to Sugar Land Sound Chorus. This chorus of around 20 members has been delighting the Houston and Sugar Land areas with their sweet harmonies, and lively and fun repertoire of songs old and new from all genres.

For more information, visit sugarlandsound.com.