Sugar Land Tax Office temporarily closed to public

Due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sugar Land Tax Office located at 12550 Emily Ct. will be closed until further notice, according to a Monday news release from Fort Bend County Tax Assessor Collector Carrie Surratt. The Sienna and Needville offices will also remain closed to the public. Tax office staff will collect and process transactions received through the mail and drop boxes at all three locations.

The Richmond, Katy, and Missouri City offices will continue offering full-service auto and property tax processing at their normal business hours, according to the release.

Online registration renewal is available at renew. txdmv.gov, while property tax payments can be made at fortbendcountytx.gov/ services/paypropertytaxes.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of customers using contact-free options to conduct business with us during this pandemic,” Surratt said in the news release.

For more information, visit fortbendcountytx.gov/ taxoffice or follow the tax office on social media.