Police are searching for a Sugar Land teenager who was reported missing June 1

Ramirez is described as 5-foot-10 and approximately 155 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. He has a mole on his forearm and scar on the back of his head shaped likes a backward “7” according to police.

He was last seen wearing blue plaid pajamas, a gray t-shirt and had a blue medium-sized suitcase.

If anyone knows his location or has seen Ramirez, they’re encouraged to call the FBCSO at 281-341-4665.