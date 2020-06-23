Sugar Land unveils program to support businesses, first responders

Residents of Sugar Land can do their part to help struggling businesses regain financial stability during COVID-19 while simultaneously giving a nod to the city’s first responders.

Last Thursday, the city and its Sugar Land 4B Corporation announced a new initiative called “Sweet Cash,” an effort aimed toward supporting local businesses as part of the #AllInForSLTX business recovery effort during the COVID-19 pandemic. To participate, shoppers can purchase a gift card worth $40 or more from any business located in Sugar Land.

Residents can then submit their proof of purchase – the gift card receipt – using an online submission form at sugarlandecodev.com. After shoppers submit proof of purchase of the original gift card, the city will provide two gift cards for participating business: one as a thank you for the original gift card purchaser at half the value of the originally purchased gift card, and one to “pay it forward” to be gifted to a frontline worker at approximately half the price of the originally purchased card.

According to the city, the Sweet Cash initiative could potentially bring about $200,000 in financial impact directly to participating businesses and more than $400,000 overall to the Sugar Land economy.

“We call on our community to take part in the city’s recovery efforts by participating in the Sweet Cash initiative that offers the opportunity to support our local businesses and frontline workers simultaneously with the single purchase of a gift card,” Sugar Land City Manager Michael Goodrum said in a news release.

For more information about the Sweet Cash program and how to participate, visit sugarlandecodev.com/doing-business/all-in.