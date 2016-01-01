Sugar Land urges residents to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season is here, and the city encourages residents to take precautionary measures to be prepared, informed and safe.

The six-month season began on June 1 and is typically more intense during August and September. With Sugar Land only 50 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, storms could potentially affect the Sugar Land community.

Hurricanes bring high winds, heavy rainfall, tornadoes and flooding. The city asks residents to prepare for these potential hazards by doing the following:

Visit the city’s “Hurricane Central” website at www.SugarLandTX.gov/hurricane for information about hurricane categories, evacuation procedures and helpful resources.

Become familiar with evacuation routes. Although a call to evacuate is rare for Fort Bend County, Sugar Land could be a major evacuation route for nearby cities.

Prepare for limited access to roads and gas and food shortages that could be caused by power outages during the storm.

Check insurance coverages to protect assets that could be damaged by a hurricane.

Stay informed during hurricanes and other emergencies by signing up for emergency notifications at www.SugarLandTX.gov/emergency.

Download an emergency preparedness guide at www.SugarLandTX.gov/emergencyguide.

The city of Sugar Land is also taking precautions to ensure the safety of the community. The Sugar Land Division of Emergency Management successfully conducted a hurricane exercise on May 31.

The goal of the exercise was to provide participants an opportunity to evaluate response plans and give employees realistic, hands-on experiences in an emergency situation. This year, the exercise also tested a new communication tool, SKYPE for Business, to keep Emergency Operations Center staff informed in the event that a storm prevents them from traveling.

Those who take the time to prepare themselves for a disaster like a hurricane will likely encounter less difficulty, stress and worry. Take the time now to get ready.