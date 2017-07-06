Sugar Land, we have an astronaut!

NASA today announced its 2017 astronaut class and included in the Loral O’Hara, who was born in Houston and raised in Sugar Land, where her parents Steve and Cindy still reside.

O’Hara graduated from Clements High School in 2001. She is a private pilot and certified EMT and wilderness first responder. Recreational interests include working in the garage, traveling, surfing, diving, flying, sailing, skiing, hiking/orienteering, caving, reading, and painting.

O’Hara earned a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Kansas in 2005 and a master of science degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Purdue University in 2009.