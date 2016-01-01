Sugar Land welcomes ABM, a Fortune 500 company

The Sugar Land Development Corporation recently approved an agreement with ABM as the company relocates its corporate shared services operations to the City of Sugar Land.

ABM, a Fortune 500 company and a leading provider of facility solutions, has been serving Texas since 1945 and currently has more than 10,000 employees maintaining over 4,500 buildings throughout the state.

“ABM is excited to join the Sugar Land corporate community,” said ABM Industries Incorporated Chief Financial Officer D. Anthony Scaglione. “The City presented itself as a compelling business environment and a prime residential location. We look forward to our partnership with Sugar Land.”

ABM will bring approximately 390 jobs to Sugar Land over the next two years as the company occupies approximately 62,000 square feet within the Sugar Creek on the Lake office building at 14141 Southwest Freeway.

“Sugar Land is thrilled to welcome another Fortune 500 company to our corporate community,” said City Manager Allen Bogard. “Sugar Land’s pro-business attitude continues to attract businesses, bringing with them high quality jobs. We are proud ABM will call Sugar Land home.”

An incentive package was created by the city’s Office of Economic Development and approved by the Sugar Land Development Corporation to secure the company in Sugar Land. The Office of Economic Development worked with the Greater Houston Partnership to relocate ABM Shared Services division to Sugar Land following a regional search of potential sites.

“The Greater Houston Partnership greatly applauds ABM’s selection of Sugar Land as the hub of its corporate shared services operations,” said Greater Houston Partnership Chief Economic Development Officer Bob Pertierra. “ABM demonstrates a commitment to growing its corporate footprint in an area that offers a vast pool of talented and skilled workers, land for future growth, and superior quality of life assets.”

ABM is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $4.9 billion and over 100,000 employees in 300-plus offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, janitorial, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions.

ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes — from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909.