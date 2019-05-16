Sugar Land Winds preparing for spring concert

Each Wednesday night the sounds of flutes, trombones, drums and other instruments fill the band hall at Clements High School.

But the players are not high school students. They are band directors, private teachers, retired music educators and other musicians from around the county and beyond. And they are busy preparing for their upcoming spring concert.

The public is invited to a free concert by the Sugar Land Winds at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at the Dunham Theater on the campus of Houston Baptist University at 7502 Fondren Rd. Works to be performed include Florentiner March, La Procession du Rocio, Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils, Elegy and Fanfare, and Nessum Dorma.

Plans are also underway to bring in more guest conductors and soloists.

The Sugar Land Winds is a 65-piece, semi-professional wind ensemble that was founded in 2016 by Larry Matysiak and Rick Yancey, who serve as the ensemble’s conductors. Matysiak has been a music educator for the past 41 years. During his tenure at Clements, the band received the highest honors in the state of Texas, including state honor band. He also was fine arts director for Cypress Fairbanks ISD from 2006-14.

Yancey has broad experience teaching band and orchestra in the Fort Bend, Spring Branch and Houston school districts. His bands received numerous awards and performed at national venues. He is currently director for the Music Across Texas festivals and board member of the Foundation for Musical Excellence. He is an active clinician and UIL judge across the state and was inducted into the Texas Bandmasters Hall of Fame this year.

The Sugar Land Winds is a nonprofit organization relying on donations to cover music and expenses. Visit sugarlandwinds.com for more information on concerts, becoming a member or supporting the fine arts in the community.