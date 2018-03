Last week, the Sugar Land Wine and Food Affair hosted a 15th anniversary celebration of the event at the Sugar Land Heritage Museum and Visitor Center. To celebrate the event’s 15th year, there was a commemorative cake featuring the Imperial Sugar silos, made by Nadine Moon from Who Made the Cake. Pictured from the left are Elizabeth Feichter, Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman, and Keri Schmidt, president and CEO of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. (Submitted photo)