Sugar Land wins award for tree-planting project

Sugar Land was recently recognized for its efforts to improve the environment.

The Houston Area Urban Forestry Council awarded the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department a 2019 “Project of the Year” award for the Right Tree, Right Place volunteer tree-planting event.

The Right Tree, Right Place planting began in 2015 and is the result of a partnership between the city and CenterPoint Energy.

The 2019 tree-planting took place March 14 at Brazos River Park, where a variety 15- and 30-gallon gallon trees donated by CenterPoint Energy were planted.

A total of 30 trees were planted by more than 40 volunteers from Sugar Land, Missouri City and CenterPoint.

“Trees are a vital part of our lives, and they provide so much more than landscaping,” Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation William Hajdik said in a statement. “They clean the air, reduce erosion, add to property values and so much more. We are proud to organize and host these tree-plantings for the betterment of our community.”

A total of 100 trees have been added to the Sugar Land parks system’s tree inventory through the annual events.

For more information about programs, events and forestry initiatives, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at 281-275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks.