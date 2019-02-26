Sugar Land wins H-GAC Parks, Natural Areas Award honors

The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) announces the winners of the 2018 Parks and Natural Areas Award competition, with Sugar Land winning one award and receiving an additional recognition.

The projects serve as models for planning and project implementation for parks and natural areas in the region. Projects are honored in three categories: Planning Process, On-the-Ground Projects Over $500,000, and On-the-Ground Projects Under $500,000.

“Since 2006, H-GAC has recognized creative and innovative park and natural area projects that implement best management practices in planning, policy, and development” said Jeff Taebel, Director of Community and Environmental Planning at H-GAC. “This year, we had 11 award winning entries representing five counties across our region.”

Winners were honored during a special ceremony on Feb. 8 at H-GAC. Sugar Land was honored for:

Planning Process

Winner – Parks and Recreation Open Space Master Plan, a project by the City of Sugar Land, includes an inventory of City of Sugar Land facilities, programs, and private service providers; a review of demographic data; public participation; standards and best practice analysis; data analysis; determination of priority needs; establishment of high-medium-low prioritization of needs; analysis of expenditures; and development of a 10-year action plan.

On-the-Ground Projects Over $500,000

Special Recognition—Mayfield Park, a project by the City of Sugar Land, is a neighborhood park upgraded to include a new basketball court, pavilion, playground, picnic tables and grills, trails, landscaping, open play lawn, entry monument sign, lighting, parking, and utilities.