Sugar Land woman celebrates 108 years

By Donna Hill

For the Fort Bend Star

Back in 1909, everything was different.

Theodore Roosevelt was leaving the White House to make room for William Howard Taft. The automobile industry was in its infancy. There were no computers or much of anything that ran on electricity.

And Mary Coffey was only a baby.

On Monday, March 20, the staff at Colonial Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sugar Land, along with Pastor Marty Mickelson of Sugar Creek Baptist Church officially celebrated a milestone in Mary’s life – her 108th birthday.

Moving to the Colonial Oaks in 2014, Mary is active in conducting several Bible study classes per week. She stays busy walking three to four times a day. According to staff members, she asks for very little. Beverly Blackburn, activities director for Colonial Oaks, commented on Coffey and her outlook on life.

“I’m speechless on how she lives her life with independence and faith. I look to her for inspiration,” she said.

By all accounts, Coffey is an exception to any preconceived idea of what living life over 100 years should be.

Her health secret? Plenty of exercise, and good eating habits.

Yet one look around her bright open room at Colonial Oaks, one can’t help but notice the many jars of Pond’s Cold Cream.

“I’ve been using it for years. Ever since I was 60,” she said.