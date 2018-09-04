Sugar Land woman convicted of DWI

Kiran Devi Mishra was convicted of driving while intoxicated on Aug. 23, after a two-day jury trial.

She was then sentenced to a yearlong probation during which she will have to attend a DWI awareness class and a victim Iimpact panel. The 45-year-old Sugar Land woman was arrested after several traffic violations led to an investigation into possible impairment and her ability to drive.

According to Assistant District Attorney Lauren Wall, Mishra was stopped by Sugar Land Police Officer M. Canales after she witnessed several traffic violations committed on both University and New Territory Boulevard in Sugar Land. Once stopped, Canales attempted to get a very emotional and apologetic Mishra out of the vehicle to evaluate her sobriety. At one point, the defendant offered food in exchange for Canales following her home instead of conducting the investigation.

Canales was finally able to evaluate Mishra using the standardized field sobriety tests and determined that she was driving while intoxicated. Once arrested, Mishra refused to give a breath sample and instead offered Canales and another officer who had arrived up to $200 each if they would let her go home.

Both officers demonstrated professionalism and courtesy to the defendant throughout the entire investigation, but denied all of her attempts to convince them that she should be allowed to drive home.

“I want to thank the jury for holding the defendant accountable for her actions,” said Wall. “Justice was served and this verdict once again reinforces that Fort Bend County’s citizens will not tolerate these kinds of offenses.”

Mishra was tried in County Court at Law No. 4 before Judge Jerry Bussell. Driving while intoxicated in this case is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine up to $2,000. Assistant district attorneys Wall and Santos Hinojosa prosecuted the case.