Sugar Land’s 14th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting is Thursday

Mr. and Mrs. Claus are bringing their holiday magic to Sugar Land Town Square for the 14th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m.

The steps of City Hall will light up with holiday cheer and entertainment as community groups fill the stage with a variety of performances. Entertainment will include BalletForte, Commonwealth Elementary School, Dancezone, Inspiration Stage, 2016 Junior Super Star Winner Brigid Ferris-Hughes, EPIC Center for Dance, Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Aradhana Dance Company, Sugar Creek Baptist Church Choir and 2016 Superstar Winner Renee Boutelle.

Let the holiday spirits come alive while families enjoy a toboggan ride, the Everest Climb N’ Slide, a rockwall, Springfree Trampoline or a nitrogen science experiment with SubZero Ice Cream. Other holiday-themed activities intended to delight the crowd will include writing a letter to Santa, visiting the Reindeer food station, watching blocks of ice carved into art and taking selfies with walk-around entertainers!

Stop to enjoy some scrumptious treats from one of the onsite food vendors for a nominal charge. At the start of the event, families will have the opportunity to take a free professional picture with Santa Claus.

As the night comes to an end, gather with family and friends around the spectacular 40-foot Christmas tree located in the middle of Town Square plaza to help Santa and Mrs. Claus usher in the holiday season with the annual lighting of the tree.

Throughout the evening’s festivities, KHOU-11 and the Salvation Army will be collecting unwrapped toys, and the Sugar Land Animal Services will sell plush animals to raise money for the shelter and help make the holidays brighter for all members of the community.

The event is free and open to the public. A complimentary shuttle service will run from Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd., to Sugar Land Town Square from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Limited parking will also be available in the Texas and Lone Star garages located in Town Square.

For more information about the event, contact the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at 281-275-2885 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov for a complete listing of events.