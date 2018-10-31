Sugar Plum Market is this weekend

Mark your calendars for the Sugar Plum Market, hosted by the Fort Bend Junior Service League and Presenting Sponsor Memorial Hermann Sugar Land.

The event is held Nov. 2-3, with a special Preview Night on Nov. 1. This year’s theme is “Oh, What Fun!” and promises to be an exciting event filled with shopping, food and drinks for all to enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now. General Admission tickets, $12 in advance or $15 at the door, may be purchased at www.sugarplummarket.com, at select local Randalls stores, at local vendors Kids’ Anthem, Fabulous You, and Southern Sister, and also at the door during Market hours ($15 at door). The 18th Annual holiday shopping extravaganza will take place at the Stafford Centre Performing Arts Theatre and Convention Center. As in previous years, proceeds from the 2018 Market will benefit various Fort Bend County charities.

A limited number of Preview Night tickets ($75) will be available online at www.sugarplummarket.com/tickets. Preview Night attendees enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, one drink ticket per guest (over age 21 only), and early access to over 100 vendors. Preview Night partygoers are encouraged to purchase tickets early as Preview Night typically sells out fast.

The Sugar Plum Market will be open for general admission on Friday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on sponsorship opportunities or tickets, visit www.sugarplummarket.com, email at information@sugarplummarket.com and make sure to follow Sugar Plum Market on Facebook and Instagram.