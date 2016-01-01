Super Bowl to bring tourists to Sugar Land; city prepares

Sugar Land is preparing for a unique opportunity to showcase the city to an international audience as visitors arrive for Super Bowl weekend.

With approximately 400 reservations (which translates to 200 aircraft on the ground) received by GlobalSelect at Sugar Land Regional Airport, visitors from throughout the world will arrive this week at the airport known as the “Luxury Gateway to Houston” before filling area hotels, eating at restaurants, shopping at local stores and visiting the city’s entertainment venues.

SLRA accommodates the largest business jets and annually serves more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. Its close proximity to the Houston/Gulf Coast region, as well as onsite U.S. Customs service, minimizes the travel time for busy regional and international corporate executives and contributes to the economic strength of the region.

The capacity crowd expected in Sugar Land this week will fuel the city’s growing tourism efforts, providing an important source of revenue that supports the high level of services residents expect while also maintaining one of the state’s lowest tax rates.

Many businesses are planning Super Bowl activities, including the recently announced Maxim party at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, which will include both indoor and outdoor activities for ticketed attendees at the private event that will necessitate the closure of a section of Lexington Boulevard immediately adjacent to the venue. Residents may notice the arrival of large trucks at the venue during the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Sugar Land’s 6,400-seat live performance center is one of several entertainment venues identified by citizens and approved by voters to promote tourism. It is projected to provide an annual benefit to the community of $26.1 million over 30 years.

Sugar Land will activate its emergency operations center during Super Bowl weekend to coordinate additional police, traffic and citizen communication resources that may be needed to address the possibility of traffic, noise and other concerns.

The parking lot of Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive, has been contracted as an official transportation staging area. About 750 vehicles will be parked at the baseball stadium for use in Houston during Super Bowl weekend.

Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd., will also be utilized. The majority of the vehicles are expected to depart the parking lots early Sunday morning and return later that evening.

While Super Bowl visitors will arrive at SLRA during various times this week, their departures are expected to occur during a short time frame from Sunday night into Monday morning.

Citizens are asked to be patient during Super Bowl weekend, as city employees work hard to mitigate any inconveniences as part of this unique region-wide event.

Local activities for the big game

Are you looking for local activities this side of Houston to celebrate Super Bowl weekend?

Here are some things happening in our area:

Katy ISD hosts Celebrity Flag Football Challenge

Katy ISD, the City of Katy and Celebrity Sweat are hosting the 16th Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge prior to Super Bowl 51 Game Day.

Events will include tailgating, chili cook-off, celebrity chefs, music, star studded line-up and a pregame with Katy ISD. Seven Katy ISD high school bands will also be part of the performances at Rhodes Stadium, 1733 Katy Fort Bend Road, on Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Among the athletes expected to appear are Doug Flutie, Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton, Michael Irvin, Michael Bennett, Victor Ortiz, Eric the Trainer, Billy Blanks, T.J. Ward, Rashad Ross and many more.

For more information, visit www.csweat.com.

Smart Financial Centre hosts Maxim Party

Karma International and presenting partner Thomas J Henry recently announced The Maxim Party 2017 Talent Line-up with headlining performance by Travis Scott and special set by DJ Khaled.

Travis Scott is a Houston born, award winning, Grammy nominated hip hop artist with his latest album topping on the Billboard 200 and currently having two songs on the Hot 100 Chart.

DJ Khaled is a major force in the music industry, mogul, mega producer, 2017 Grammy nominated recording artist, and known as the “Anthem King.”

These power talent performances along with great DJ’s, strolling performers, aerialist, fashion installations, and the Monster Energy FMX Motocross show will raise the bar and ensure, once again, the title of “THE #1 Party” during this milestone weekend of sports and over-the-top events in Houston on Feb. 4 during Super Bowl weekend.

Art, fashion, music, and sports collide for the ultimate immersive and exciting party experience with multiple interactive areas, live artistic vignettes, celebrity music performances, theatrical lighting, concert level sound, and several unique activations.

Expect A-List Celebrities, VIPs, taste-makers and athletes. For more information, visit www.smartfinancialcentre.com.

NFL Hall of Fame players in Missouri City

The Missouri City Parks Foundation will host two fundraising events with the NFL Hall of Fame Players Association during Super Bowl LI weekend at the City Centre at Quail Valley, 2880 La Quinta Dr.

The first event will be a pre-game tailgate party, and the second event is a Super Bowl watch party. Profits from the partnerships will be equally divided between the Missouri City Parks Foundation and a charity of the association’s choice.

“This a great opportunity for Missouri City to host two exciting fundraising events during the big game weekend and to showcase the premier City Centre at Quail Valley,” said City Manager Anthony Snipes. “We’re looking forward to celebrating one of the biggest nights in sports in our backyard.”

The pre-game tailgate party will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Mingle with Hall of Fame players and NFL legends while enjoying pre-game fun and games, assorted vendors for great food samplings, beverages, live music, and top off the day with a commemorative gift. Adult ticket: $75—Includes above and three beverage tickets good for soda, beer, or basic mixed drink. Child ticket: $25—Includes above and two beverage tickets good for soda.

The private watch party will be held Feb. 5 from 5 p.m. to the end of the game. Enjoy an intimate setting where HOF Players and NFL Legends will be mingling and interacting with guests during the big game. Price is all-inclusive of food & drink, activities, and participation in the silent auction. Individual tickets are $150 and suite purchases are $5,000 — Lounge seating for up to 10 guests in a private watch area with a hall of fame player acting as your armchair quarterback.

Hall of fame and NFL players attending: Dave Wilcox (San Francisco 49ers), Paul Krause (Minnesota Vikings), Elvin Bethea (Houston Oilers), Roger Wehrli (St. Louis Cardinals), Mel Renfro (Dallas Cowboys), Jan Stenerud (Kansas City Chiefs), Jack Youngblood (Los Angeles Rams), Curley Culp (Kansas City Chiefs/Houston Oilers/Detroit Lions), Thomas Henderson (Dallas Cowboys), Mark Clayton (Miami Dolphins), Rodney Hampton (New York Giants), Everson Walls (Dallas Cowboys) and Curtis McGriff (New York Giants).

To purchase tickets for the Texas Tailgate, visit this link.