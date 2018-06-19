Surf’s way up for Lamar Educational Awards Foundation

School is almost out, but Lamar CISD teachers will be busy this summer, drafting ideas for classroom grants from the Lamar Educational Awards Foundation.

The teachers know they can dream big, due to the success of Surf’s Up 2018, presented by OakBend Medical Center.

“Our beach party is the social event of the spring,” said L.E.A.F. President Chip Sutton. “More than 1,100 people enjoyed dancing to the Triumphs and after the bills were paid, more than $104,000 was raised to underwrite teacher grants for next fall! Thanks again to OakBend Medical Center for their support in underwriting Surf’s Up.”

“OakBend Medical Center is honored to be able to continue our support of L.E.A.F.’s Surf’s Up Event,” said Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend. “At OakBend, we believe that an educated community is a healthy community and we are proud to stand with Lamar CISD to help educate the present and future generations and to keep them and their families healthy.”

After the crowd enjoyed a Vincek’s chicken-fried steak dinner, auctioneer Shorty Yeaman, with help from Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales, got the crowd into lively bidding battles, bringing in $85,200 for the 22 desserts donated by L.E.A.F supporters.

For more information regarding L.E.A.F., visit www.leafgrants.org or like them at Lamar Educational Awards Foundation on Facebook or follow on Twitter @LEAFGrants.