Sweet Jamboree coming to Sugar Land Heritage Museum and Visitor Center

Visit Sugar Land is gearing up for the holidays, and the public is invited to unwrap the holiday magic and spread cheer at the “Sweet Jamboree” event at the Sugar Land Heritage Museum and Visitor Center on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 1-3 p.m.

Special events:

· Sugar Land Skeeters Fun: Get artsy, color away with Swatson themed pages, try your luck at the prize wheel and snap away with the Sugar Land Skeeters 2018 Atlantic League Championship trophy.

· Crafts and Games: Have fun and be crafty at booths with activities such as DIY candy cane reindeer, ring toss challenge, mosaic artwork, cupcake decorating, mini DIY board making, Christmas card designing, letters to Santa, frame ornaments, and holiday bookmarks.

· Inspiration Stage Productions: In celebration of the holidays, enjoy two Inspiration Stage featured seasonal performances from their latest productions, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” and “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” The event time is 1:15 p.m. for the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. performance and 2:30 p.m. for the Fiddler on the Roof Jr.

· Sweet Science: Explore the “scents of Christmas” and density with the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land.

· Sweetened History: Travel back in time with George Ranch and Fort Bend Museum, and learn about the meaning of Christmas and how to make hand-dipped candles and Dresden-style Victorian ornaments and cards.

The Sugar Land Heritage Museum and Visitor Center is located at 198 Kempner Street, Building B, second floor. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.VisitSugarLandTX.com or call 281-275-2045.