Sweet relief

Bobby and Michelle Barton (fourth and fifth from left), owners of Southern Ice Cream, present a check for $6,780 to Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford at a recent Sugar Land Skeeters game. The Bartons learned about Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) three years ago when they were invited to attend their annual gala. They were so moved by the cause and the success stories that they decided to start contributing to the CAFB and help do their part to spread awareness of child abuse and neglect. Southern Ice Cream currently supplies a cart full of ice cream treats at the CAFB facility in Rosenberg in hopes to comfort the team and children in the program. Southern Ice Cream also helps participates in their Wings program to help educate kids coming out of the program on how to be an entrepreneur and show them what kind of job opportunities exist. Southern Ice Cream selected CAFB to receive a portion of the proceeds from their special event bookings. (Submitted photo)