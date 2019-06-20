Taco Cabana set to open Richmond location June 24

Taco Cabana is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest restaurant at 10219 West Grand Parkway South, Richmond, Texas! While this new location will officially open its doors on Monday, June 24th, the beloved fast-casual dining chain has been serving Texas since it was founded in 1978. Over the past 40 years, TC has grown to reach a wide range of communities across the region, bringing Mexican-inspired food made fresh by hand and high quality ingredients that reflect its Hispanic heritage.

Providing fresh and flavorful menu options has elevated Taco Cabana and allowed for some of its key employees to bring their own unique tastes to the table. This includes Chef Connie Gutierrez, who has been with TC since the beginning. Chef Connie played a significant role in the creation of many original recipes and menu items, such as the fan-favorite Salsa de Fuego. Through her hard work and commitment to the brand, Chef Connie has had a crucial role in maintaining TC’s Hispanic heritage and tradition over the past 40 years.

Following her footsteps, Chef Roberto “Pepe” Lopez joined Taco Cabana in 2018 as Vice President of Culinary Design. Chef Pepe works closely with the Taco Cabana Operations, Marketing and Training departments to further enhance and develop TC’s authentic Mexican-inspired menu and service model. His unique and creative ideas have brought several new flavors to the menu, such as TC’s new Buffalo Chicken that launched in May 2019, as well as the upcoming Carnitas street tacos, bowls and quesadillas launching July 1, 2019.

Between Chef Connie and Chef Pepe, Taco Cabana’s menu is inspired by a balance of forward-thinking innovation and deep-rooted cultural tradition. And as the menu continues to expand, so does Taco Cabana’s footprint. On Monday, June 24th, the whole community is invited to join Taco Cabana in celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Richmond. The 3,047-square-foot restaurant features a spacious 74-seat dining room and 48-seat outdoor patio – both of which are perfect for enjoying Taco Cabana’s wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food and salsas.

Taco Cabana encourages Richmond and the surrounding communities to visit its new location and enjoy weekly food and drink specials on the patio this summer. Plus, guests ages 21+ will also be able to try TC’s new Frozen Jack & Dr. Pepper for $4 all day, every day starting June 24, 2019. It’s the perfect refreshment for the Texas heat!

The new TC restaurant in Richmond will have daily operating hours of 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. for dine-in and 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. for drive-thru.