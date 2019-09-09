Tailbacks power FBISD schools to victories

Last weekend was a fruitful one for Fort Bend County high schools, with eight of the 12 teams in the area scoring victories.

Nearly half of Fort Bend ISD’s 11 squads remain undefeated heading into Week 3, while all but two have recorded at least one win. Clements got off the mat with a 49-0 victory over Spring Woods to square its record at 1-1, while Bush, Elkins, Kempner, Marshall and Travis improved to 2-0.

Willowridge defeated Sterling 78-7 to even its record at 1-1, while Dulles and Ridge Point each lost to fall to 1-1. Stafford and Hightower, meanwhile, each dropped its second consecutive game to start the season.

Several performances stood out that powered area teams – most notably from tailbacks Issiah Nixon (Elkins), Charles Alia (Kempner) and Pierre Djunga (Clements) along with receiver and Texas A&M commit Troy Omeire (Austin).

Djunga’s exploits lead Rangers past Spring Woods

Pierre Djunga had lofty expectations to live up to after a 2018 season that saw him rush for 769 yards and seven touchdowns.

He has followed that up with a strong start to 2019, including a 113-yard, two-touchdown performance last week against Spring Woods. After amassing seven touchdowns last season, the senior running back already has hit pay dirt five times in the Rangers’ first two games this year.

“(Djunga) is just able to make a play sometimes out of nothing. Our offensive line had a great game creating the path for almost 300 total rushing yards,” Clements head coach Bobby Darnell said. “He continues to do anything we ask of him whether it is blocking, catching or running.”

Cougars, Alia thrash Alvin

Senior fullback Charles Alia amassed 144 yards on just 14 carries for Kempner’s run-heavy attack as the Cougars improved to 2-0 by stomping the Yellow Jackets 35-0. This was on the heels of Jaden Hannah’s 114-yard performance against Pasadena Memorial the previous week.

Head coach Darrin Andrus said Alia’s physicality was key to the performance, along with strong offensive line play.

“Charles has a lot of ability and did a really good job of hitting the holes hard and running through tacklers,” Andrus said. “The offensive line did a really good job of knowing their assignments and staying on blocks, which allowed Charles to do some good things.”

Nixon powers Knights to 2-0 start

Nixon may already have his college choice in mind, but Elkins’ senior tailback has yet to show any complacency early.

Nixon, a Texas State commit, has come out of the gate strong with back-to-back 100-yard efforts as the Knights have surged to a 2-0 start with victories over Brazoswood and Sterling. His latest exploits included a 177-yard performance with a touchdown against Sterling on just 11 touches.

Omeire strong for Austin despite heartbreaking loss

Following a thrashing at the hands of Tompkins in Week 1, the Austin Bulldogs thought they might even their ledger against Mayde Creek this week before a last-minute field goal resulted in a 24-21 defeat Saturday night at Legacy Stadium in Katy

Austin lost despite the best efforts of its star wide receiver. Omeire’s 44-yard scoring reception from sophomore quarterback Braeden Abboud pulled the Bulldogs and Rams even at 14-14 in the middle of the second quarter. It was part of a six-catch, 93-yard performance for Omeire, a senior and Texas A&M commit.

Below is the scoreboard for games involving area teams and next week’s schedule for area schools.

Last Week’s Scores

Sept. 5

Travis 49, Foster 35

North Shore 38, Ridge Point 7

Bush 19, Langham Creek 2

Sept. 6

Kempner 35, Alvin 0

Clements 49, Spring Woods 0

Marshall 19, Hightower 0

Elkins 42, Sterling 9

Port Lavaca Calhoun 63, Stafford 14

Sept. 7

Mayde Creek 24, Austin 21

Rosenberg Terry 14, Dulles 11

Willowridge 78, Westbury 7

This Week’s Games

Thursday

Clements at Katy Paetow, 6 p.m.

Elkins vs. Chavez, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Milby, 7 p.m.

Friday

Austin at Seven Lakes, 7 p.m.

Dulles at Hightower, 7 p.m.

Kempner at Alief Hastings, 7 p.m.

Ridge Point at Dekaney, 7 p.m.

Travis vs. Spring, 7 p.m.

Stafford vs. Bellville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday