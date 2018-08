Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel reacts as he is hit by a pitch by Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez during the Aug. 14 game at Minute Maid Park. The Rockies won the game 5-1. The next night, the Astros pounded the Rockies 12-1. As of Sunday, the defending World Series champions were leading the American League West with a 75-49 record. (Photo by Joe Southern)